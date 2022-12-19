43 firms vie to design new Sarasota Performing Arts Center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over forty architectural firms from all over the world have submitted their applications to design the new Sarasota Performing Arts Center. The current Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, which is owned by the City, is environmentally endangered and it cannot be renovated.

The 43 respondents included many well-respected, world-renowned architectural firms. The architect selection task force, comprising four distinguished community members, were charged with narrowing the applicants down to a shortlist of approximately 15 to 20 candidates, who will be invited to respond to a request for proposals (RFP) with the promise of fulfilling this transformative project for Sarasota and the region.

The architect selection process will include six public meetings and is funded through an appropriation from the State of Florida. Task force meetings will be open to the public and the selection process will culminate in a short list of finalists coming to Sarasota to present their qualifications to the community. This process is separate from the Blue Ribbon panel that will soon be seated by the City Commission to make recommendations regarding viable options for future reuse, purpose, ownership and operation of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

“We are proud to work with our partners at the City of Sarasota on this transformational project,” said Cheryl Mendelson, CEO of the Van Wezel Foundation. “With the submission of qualifications from these accomplished firms, we now continue the robust review process that moves us closer to the vision of Sarasota as an international destination for the arts. This isn’t just a building. Together, we are building a place for ideas, a place for the arts, a place for you.”

Once the RFP submissions are received and reviewed, the task force will meet publicly to winnow the candidates to a pool of approximately 4 to 6 finalists.

