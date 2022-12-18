FEMA offers aid to houseboat owners affected by Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Houseboat residents affected by Hurricane Ian are now eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA. Since the hurricane, Sarasota Police’s marine unit has seen an increase in derelict boats.

Officer Michael Skinner of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol stated, “Our number one goal is promoting boating safety, and having abandoned vessels on the waterways is a hazard to marine life, a hazard to navigation and when these boats break free, they damage other people’s boats and docks. We want to prevent injury and personal property damage from these vessels.”

Boat owners are considered liable and face charges for the cost of removal of their derelict vessel from the water. Until the owner has paid for the violation, they cannot renew or register another vessel. FEMA is offering assistance to boat owners who can verify their vessels.

The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is January 12.

