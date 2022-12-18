Advertise With Us
Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts Festival wraps up

Visitors of the festival on the Riverwalk.
Visitors of the festival on the Riverwalk.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Annual Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts Festival took place on the weekend of December 17-18.

The festival showcased work by several artists from across the state and the country. An outdoor gallery of original artwork ranging from digital art to metalwork was on display.

The event allowed visitors to support local artists as well as commission original works of art.

