Suncoast organizations provide for those in need

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Englewood Sunset Rotary Club joined together with local clubs and community members to help feed those affected by hurricane Ian for the ‘Holidays without Hunger’ event.

Holidays without Hunger took place at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood and saw over one hundred people working to create over 160,000 prepackaged meals. Macaroni and cheese, pasta and red sauce, and other similar meals were prepared to feed the hungry.

Tom Hinck, the president of Englewood Sunset Rotary Club, said “There’s a lot of need whether its children from the different areas in need or even adults. Everyone is hungry right now. The hurricane was devastating in the district and we’re just trying to help fill the bellies that need to be fed and we’re just trying to give back to all the communities going all the way from Venice, all the way down to Charlotte Harbor.”

The ‘Meals on Hope’ organization delivered a majority of the food. The remaining food is being distributed throughout the Englewood area.

