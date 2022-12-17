Some rain moves in late Saturday

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An active weather cycle expected over the next 7 days with cooler temperatures and some rain at times. We will see a couple of areas of low pressure or storm systems developing in the Gulf and streaming toward the west coast of Florida. One will move through on Saturday evening and a stronger one on Tuesday.

To start Saturday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with chilly conditions with temperatures to start the day in the mid to upper 50s. As the low move closer we will see increasing cloudiness move in during the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few showers out ahead of the storm system. The high on Saturday will warm into the low 70s wind winds out of the ESE at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night look for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms move in as the disturbance moves through the area from the Gulf. It looks like it will be mainly showers but wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple of thunderstorms. The rain will be in and out through the night until early Sunday morning. The rain chance is at 60% for some Saturday night rainfall.

Sunday we start off with lows in the mid 50s once again with some cloudiness at times and then it will be breezy and cool throughout the day with a high only in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the NE at 15-20 mph making it feel even cooler.

Rain chances going up on Tuesday as storm system moves in (WWSB)

Monday will be the coldest morning with lows in the mid to upper 40′s for most everyone expect in the low 50s at the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine on Monday with a high in the low 70s.

Tuesday is an ABC7 First Alert Weather Day with an area of low pressure moving in from the Gulf. This system promises to be a bigger storm bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms some of which could be strong during the day on Tuesday. The high on Tuesday will warm into the mid 70s which is typical for this time of year.

Still looking pretty cold for Christmas eve and Christmas day as highs look to be some 10-15 degrees below average.

