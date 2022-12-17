National Wreath Day on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota National Cemetery is one of 3,100 locations across the country participating in National Wreath Day.

The day began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of Wreaths at the end of the holiday season.

Over 19,000 wreaths were delivered to the Sarasota National Cemetery on December 17. Volunteers joined together early in the morning and unloaded the wreaths for each gravesite.

