BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County.

The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th.

According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north on US-41 approaching 33rd Avenue East in the right lane. The second vehicle, an SUV, was traveling south US-41 in the left turn lane approaching the intersection of 33rd Avenue east. The SUV began its left turn as the motorcyclist entered the intersection, causing a collision.

The report states that the motorcycle was overturned and collided with a fence. The driver was pronounced deceased on-scene by Manatee County EMS. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be added.

