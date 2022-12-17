Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Deadly crash in Manatee County

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County.

The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th.

According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north on US-41 approaching 33rd Avenue East in the right lane. The second vehicle, an SUV, was traveling south US-41 in the left turn lane approaching the intersection of 33rd Avenue east. The SUV began its left turn as the motorcyclist entered the intersection, causing a collision.

The report states that the motorcycle was overturned and collided with a fence. The driver was pronounced deceased on-scene by Manatee County EMS. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be added.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Rose Strickland's body was found in the Gulf Dec. 10
Body found in Gulf is missing Tampa Bay woman
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice
Daniel Tondre
Drug company salesman gets 4 years for offering kickbacks to Sarasota doctor
Plume of smoke visible off US 41 in Palmetto
Fire in Palmetto near recycling yard ‘mostly contained’
Strong storm hits North Port causing damage.
Strong storm damages parts of North Port

Latest News

Gravesites adorned with wreaths at Sarasota National Cemetery.
National Wreath Day on the Suncoast
Organization members preparing meals.
Suncoast organizations provide for those in need
ABC7 News at 6pm - November 15, 2022
gf
Gone Fishin' - December 15, 2022