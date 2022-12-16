Advertise With Us
Some rain possible this weekend

Cooler weather moves in on Friday
The surf was up at the Venice Jetty on Thursday as cold front moved through
The surf was up at the Venice Jetty on Thursday as cold front moved through(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some cooler weather to move in on Friday with mostly sunny skies expected throughout much of the day. The winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph which will keep temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s for highs. Temperatures to stay cool for a while with high temperatures staying below average through Wednesday of next week.

Coldest morning looks to be Monday as lows drop into the mid to upper 40s.
Coldest morning looks to be Monday as lows drop into the mid to upper 40s.(WWSB)

Saturday we will see another system move in late in the day. We start off with partly cloudy skies with increasing cloudiness throughout the day. The rain chance during the day is at 30% by the evening hours those chances go up to 60% as another piece of energy moves in.

By sunrise on Sunday most of the system will be out of here and we will begin to see partly cloudy skies with windy and cool conditions with highs only in the mid 60s and a north wind at 10-15 mph.

Monday morning will be the coldest morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s across the region. We will see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Next Tuesday looks to be another ABC7 First Alert Weather Day as low pressure moves in from Gulf
Next Tuesday looks to be another ABC7 First Alert Weather Day as low pressure moves in from Gulf(WWSB)

Tuesday looks to be an ABC7 First Alert Weather Day once again with another storm system moving in from the Gulf. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Right now it is too early to tell the timing of the rough weather but it looks like it will be in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

Long range forecast models continue to show a pretty chilly Christmas Day with lows in the low 40s to start the day. We shall see.

Future radar for Saturday evening looks a bit wet as another disturbance moves overhead
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday 12/15/2022

