Police arrest student for threat at North Port High School

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police announced that there has been an arrest in a threat made against North Port High School.

While the student says they made the comments in jest, officials say they take threats against schools very seriously. There was also a threat at Braden River High School earlier this week.

“The North Port Police Department has no tolerance when it comes to potential threats to our kids. We hope this is a reminder to all that there are real consequences. Please talk to your children about these consequences and the impact it can have,” says North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

Law enforcement increased its presence on campus Friday and school officials notified parents of the threat.

Below is the message from Principal Shannon Fusco sent out to families:

Good Morning, Bobcat families,

This is Principal Shannon Fusco with a message about a threat to the school which posted last night on social media. The student was known to us, and after very swift action by the by the North Port Police Department, an arrest was made.

It is vitally important that you remind your students that we and our community take all threats seriously. The consequences this person may face are many. We expect every student to be safe.

There can be life-altering outcomes when someone threatens the safety of our students and staff. This is the second arrest this month for a similar action, and we thank our North Port and Sarasota County Schools Police Departments for their presence and hard work. Here at school we teach our students every day about good citizenship, the consequences (both positive and negative) of their actions, and when you see something, say something. Thank you for partnering with us to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. Please continue to make this a priority. Our students need to know that we are all here for them: to guide and to support.

