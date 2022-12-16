North Port disaster clean up to be put on hold for the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the piles of debris begin to shrink, so will the crews as North Port aims to give their disaster clean up workers a break for the holidays.

According to the city, they have picked up 2.3 million cubic yards of debris—and that number is still growing. To give you an idea of how much that is—Hurricane Irma produced 50 thousand cubic yards.

However, starting December 22nd the city is allowing clean up crews to head home for a couple of weeks for the holidays.

According to North Port’s Communications Manager Jason Bartolone, many of the workers are here from out of state and have been here since Hurricane Ian.

“Crews will be taking a break so they can all go back home to their families and enjoy the holidays. If people can get their stuff to the curb now that would be great,” said Bartolone.

He also added the city is winding down on clean up altogether.

“When they come back after the holidays that will be the final pass that we’ll be wrapping up in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

The workers are expected to return for the last of the debris clean up on January 2nd.

