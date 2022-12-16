Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Multiple Arkansas students taken to hospital after student passes out gummies, officials say

According to the superintendent, a first-grade student brought gummies to school and shared...
According to the superintendent, a first-grade student brought gummies to school and shared them with classmates.(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital.

According to the school superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Jonesboro Math & Science brought gummies to school and shared them with classmates during the lunch hour.

Wilbanks said when staff discovered the gummies were being shared, the district contacted the parents and poison control, who suggested the students be checked out by their doctors.

The Jonesboro Police Department said six students were transported to the hospital by their parents and the kids’ conditions are unknown, but Wilbanks described the situation as “not an emergency.”

Police investigators are working on the case right now and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Tondre
Drug company salesman gets 4 years for offering kickbacks to Sarasota doctor
A man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
The South Jetty walkway has reopened Dec. 16 after a storm the day before.
Venice South Jetty walkway reopens after weather clears
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Bob Crimo surrendered to police Friday.
Father of July 4 parade shooting suspect charged with felony
One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
One student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans