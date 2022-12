Manatee County releases video holiday card

Happy Holidays from Manatee County Public Safety! We hope this enhances your holiday spirit! Thank you Woodbury Music Company LLC for permitting us to use Mr. Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride.

🚨🚨🚑 🚨🚨

Music: “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson © Woodbury Music Company LLC (ASCAP) pic.twitter.com/37WaDCV742