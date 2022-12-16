Major fire in Palmetto near recycling yard

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple units are responding to a major fire near Port Manatee at a scrap yard.

A major plume of smoke is visible from miles away and on traffic cameras off US 41 in Palmetto. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is directing traffic. Spokesperson Randy Warren tells ABC7 that inmates in the nearby jail have been moved indoors from recreation due to smoke.

ABC7 has a crew en route to the scene.

