Drive Sober: Sarasota Police issue warning to drivers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning being issued by Sarasota Police this holiday season.

Police are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share the vital message about the dangers of drunk driving.

Drivers will see officers working together from Dec. 16 through the new year to take drunk drivers off the road.

According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020. This is why the Sarasota Police Department is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to the holiday festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“Drunk driving is unacceptable behavior,” said Sgt. Anthony Frangioni. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. There are too many resources to get you home safely. There are just no excuses for drunk driving.”

The Sarasota Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.

Use AAA’s Tow-to-Go program. The service is free for anyone to transport them and their vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles. Tow-to-Go can be reached at 1-855-286-9246.

Contact law enforcement immediately if you see a drunk driver on the road. In the City of Sarasota, dial 911 or 941-316-1199.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

