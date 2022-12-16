Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street.

The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:

From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023:

  • Pineapple Avenue from First Street to the roundabout
  • First Street from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Central Avenue from First Street to the roundabout

From 4 a.m. Dec. 31, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023:

  • State Street from Lemon Avenue to the public parking garage
  • Main Street from Orange Avenue to the roundabout
  • Lemon Avenue from First Street to Pineapple Avenue

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please call Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

Sarasota Police asks those planning to celebrate to leave backpacks, coolers and alcohol at home.

Police also remind city residents that celebrating by firing a weapon into the air is dangerous and illegal. A bullet fired into the air will come down, and the unintended consequences can be tragic. Violators can expect to be arrested, the police department said.

And, of course, police say, if part of your holiday celebrations includes consuming alcoholic beverages, plan not driving while impaired. There are safer and less expensive ways of travel. Use a designated driver, take a taxi, or take advantage of the free “Tow to Go” service offered through AAA.

For Tow to Go in Sarasota, you can call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO (1-855-286-9246). The Sarasota Police Department will be out, and there will be no tolerance for the dangerous act of drinking and driving.

