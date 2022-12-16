Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

COVID-19 cases, death toll increase

(WECT)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Florida had more than 22,500 reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, continuing a sharp increase.

The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data that showed the state had 22,572 reported cases from Dec. 9 through Thursday. That came after 19,931 cases during the week that started Dec. 2 and 18,793 cases during the week that started Nov. 25.

Those were significantly higher totals than any other week since at least late September, according to the data. The highest total in the seven preceding weeks, for example, had been 12,366 cases during the week that started Oct. 28. The new data also showed that, as of Thursday, a reported 83,606 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020. That was up from a reported 83,201 deaths two weeks earlier.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Tondre
Drug company salesman gets 4 years for offering kickbacks to Sarasota doctor
A man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
The South Jetty walkway has reopened Dec. 16 after a storm the day before.
Venice South Jetty walkway reopens after weather clears
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

US poised to ban shark fin trade, pleasing conservationists
Strong storm hits North Port causing damage.
Strong storm damages parts of North Port
Drive Sober: Sarasota Police issue warning to drivers
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice