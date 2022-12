SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday night’s Holiday Night Market event has been canceled due to inclement weather.

As severe storms move through the Suncoast, the University Town Center has made the call to stop the event for safety.

Night markets are held every third Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. with local vendors and music.

