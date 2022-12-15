Today is a First Alert Weather Day with strong storms possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gusty winds out of the southwest could make for challenging driving for high profile vehicles and motorcycles today.

The winds will also drive high moisture content air into the Suncoast, causing dew points to rise into the 70s. When this warm, moist and unstable air is combined with upper air support and a slight twisting of the atmosphere, thunderstorms become possible.

In fact, with the energy contained in this environment, a few of the thunderstorms could become severe in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather would likely be in the form of gusty, possibly damaging winds. Tornadoes are possible but would be isolated in nature. One of the trigger mechanisms for the weather will be a strong cold front moving into the area.

Once the front moves past the winds will begin to shift to the north. This will bring in some cooler air and drop Friday temperatures by about 10 degrees. The cool air will continue to drain south and temperatures on Sunday may struggle to reach the mid-60s for a high and then bottom out Monday morning in the upper 40s. Little pulses of upper air energy will help keep small rain chances for showers in the forecast through the weekend.

Long range models continue to show fronts moving into the area next week and a long look down the road seems to show a cool, if not cold, Christmas shaping up for the Suncoast.

