Three officials abruptly resign in Florida town where building collapsed

The community of 6,000 drew international attention last year after the abrupt collapse of the...
The community of 6,000 drew international attention last year after the abrupt collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South. The federal agency investigating the collapse hasn’t yet released conclusions.(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The town manager, police chief and assistant town manager resigned from their posts this week in the small South Florida community where 98 people died last year in a beachfront condominium collapse.

Officials in Surfside offered no explanation in a news release Thursday for the departures of Town Manager Andrew Hyatt, Police Chief Rogelio Torres and Assistant Town Manager Jason Greene.

“All departments continue Town business as usual,” the news release said.

Public Works Director Hector Gomez was appointed acting town manager, and Police Capt. John Healy was named interim police chief.

The community of 6,000 drew international attention last year after the abrupt collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South. The federal agency investigating the collapse hasn’t yet released conclusions.

The enclave just north of Miami Beach is a mix of older homes and condos like the collapsed tower, built decades ago for middle-class people. Newly built luxury condos recently have drawn wealthier residents, including former first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

