Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Students, parents and staff put on high alert following alleged threat at Braden River High School

Alleged threat at Braden River High School investigated.
Alleged threat at Braden River High School investigated.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Threats are something the Manatee County School District says they always take very seriously, following a threat at Braden River High School.

An increased presence of law enforcement was seen throughout the day on Thursday, in and around the high school. Two calls warning of the threat were reported on Wednesday through Fortify FL.

“Even if they make that in jest, it is subject to legal and school district consequences,” said Michael Barber, Spokesperson for the Manatee County School District.

The school district did send out a message to parents and families about the threat. In messages ABC7 came across, it appears the threat involved a shooting that was allegedly going to take place on Thursday. Benjamin Walmsley graduated from Braden River High School two years ago. He still has siblings who attend the school.

“It’s kind of sad that I have to worry about my siblings going to school and having the stress at their school,” said Walmsley.

Walmsley went on to say the school does a lot of drills, and students are prepared for all types of situations.

“I’m glad it was fake, but still this stuff needs to be taken seriously, even if it is a joke,” said Walmsley. “I mean it’s not a joke, people can die in these situations.”

School officials say these types of threats are very common in their school district. They say they average at least one threat a week at any given school.

“We’ve had hundreds of threats over the last couple of years, every single one of them has been investigated, not one of them has turned out to be bounded,” said Barber. “We never take a chance that one will.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Dr. Brennan Asplen
Sarasota County School accepts superintendent’s resignation after volatile meeting

Latest News

Chamber Connect
Manatee and Sarasota Chambers of Commerce hold connect event
A photo from our news partners
Storm damage includes preschool after EF-1 hits St. Pete
Daniel Tondre
Drug company salesman gets 4 years for offering kickbacks to Sarasota doctor
Severe weather and tornado threat goes down
Severe weather threat lessening as storms push south