Stormy Cold Front Will Disrupt Afternoon Commutes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with a strong cold front arriving. This morning the winds will pick up as clouds roll in. Gusts could exceed 25mph. Rain should arrive mid to late morning. Morning commuters may experience some light rain in areas. But the more significant downpours will arrive in the afternoon, making for a wet and windy drive home. There is a slight chance for these storms to become severe, with gusty winds.

A high of 80 is on tap for today and the humidity will increase with the front’s arrival. By the early afternoon the rain chances climb to 80% and will stretch into the evening. There is currently a small craft advisory in effect along the coast and will last until 10pm. The storms will approach from the west.

As the front passes into Friday morning, the skies will clear and colder, drier air will move in. Expect a high of 71 Friday, significantly lower humidity and a the temperature to fall to 53 early Saturday morning. Some rain is expected to visit us Saturday morning. Sunday will feel like a Suncoast winter with a high of 66, then an overnight low of 49 early Monday morning. High temperatures begin to climb back to the 70′s on Monday with lows in the 60s.

