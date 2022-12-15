South Jetty closed due to incoming weather

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Venice Public Works staff have closed the South Jetty asphalt walkway today, Thursday, Dec. 15, due to the weather moving through the area bringing strong winds.

Humphris Park, 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remains open for South Jetty parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions.

The walkway will be reopened when conditions improve, as determined by City staff.

