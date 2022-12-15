Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Severe weather threat lessening as storms push south

Cooler weather to push in overnight
Severe weather and tornado threat goes down
Severe weather and tornado threat goes down(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The line of intense storms is beginning to push out of the area and the threat of severe weather has gone down considerably. We will continue to see showers mainly with a few isolated thunderstorms roll in from the Gulf as the actual cold front moves through later tonight.

Still a chance for a few showers overnight but nothing too strong
Still a chance for a few showers overnight but nothing too strong(WWSB)

We will see some clearing skies overnight as the winds turn to the north and high pressure builds back in behind the cold front. Lows overnight will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday look for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Highs will warm into the low 70s.

Saturday we start off mostly sunny with increasing cloudiness during the afternoon as another piece of energy moves in along with another cold front. We will see a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day and through early Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will warm into the low 70s.

Sunday skies will being to clear somewhat, but still some clouds moving in and out throughout the day. It will be breezy and cool with highs only in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Dr. Brennan Asplen
Sarasota County School accepts superintendent’s resignation after volatile meeting
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Daniel Tondre
Drug company salesman gets 4 years for offering kickbacks to Sarasota doctor
A resident saw Whitehead and called deputies after they issued a BOLO.
Sheriff: ‘Violent sex predator’ apprehended by deputies
Surfers enjoy big waves in Venice during a winter storm Dec. 15
Surf’s up -- Storm a delight for a few hearty souls
Storm clouds can be seen in Venice Thursday morning ahead of a storm, Dec. 15.
WWSB- Surfers enjoy Dec. 15 storm