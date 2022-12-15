Severe weather threat lessening as storms push south

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The line of intense storms is beginning to push out of the area and the threat of severe weather has gone down considerably. We will continue to see showers mainly with a few isolated thunderstorms roll in from the Gulf as the actual cold front moves through later tonight.

Still a chance for a few showers overnight but nothing too strong (WWSB)

We will see some clearing skies overnight as the winds turn to the north and high pressure builds back in behind the cold front. Lows overnight will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday look for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Highs will warm into the low 70s.

Saturday we start off mostly sunny with increasing cloudiness during the afternoon as another piece of energy moves in along with another cold front. We will see a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day and through early Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will warm into the low 70s.

Sunday skies will being to clear somewhat, but still some clouds moving in and out throughout the day. It will be breezy and cool with highs only in the mid 60s.

