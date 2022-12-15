Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Manatee County

A line of severe storms are moving from from Ruskin to Parrish
A line of severe storms are moving from from Ruskin to Parrish(National Weather Service)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Manatee County and southeastern Hillsborough County in west central Florida.

The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m..

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ruskin to near Parrish to near Ellenton, moving east at 35 mph with 60 mph wind gusts.

Damage to roofs, siding and trees can be expected.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Dr. Brennan Asplen
Sarasota County School accepts superintendent’s resignation after volatile meeting
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Toy drive information for 2022.
Sarasota County Sheriff to host annual toy drive
FEMA will hold a series of town meetings in Arcadia for people still needing assistance after...
FEMA to hold town meetings in Arcadia
Florida announces new toll relief for frequent commuters
Rescued sailors are seen on board a smaller boat after leaving the Silver Muna tanker ship on...
No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued sailors describe ordeal