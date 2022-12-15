Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Manatee County and southeastern Hillsborough County in west central Florida.

The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m..

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ruskin to near Parrish to near Ellenton, moving east at 35 mph with 60 mph wind gusts.

Damage to roofs, siding and trees can be expected.

