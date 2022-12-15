Sarasota County Sheriff to host annual toy drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the collection dates for its 6th annual toy drive.

The toy drive benefits the 12th Judicial Circuit of Florida’s Guardian ad Litem program and two new partner organizations.

The initiative was launched in 2017 with its headquarters’ new location on Cattleridge Blvd. Agency members, residents, local businesses, and organizations, and the sheriff’s office have donated more than 10,000 gifts and $31,000 in gift cards to children enrolled in the GAL program over the last five years.

There are currently more than 1,000 children throughout Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties who were removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. Those children are part of the GAL program which creates a safe environment for those in dangerous situations.

This year, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman invited Teen Court of Sarasota and All Star Children’s Foundation to also take part in the initiative. Teens enrolled in Teen Court are supported by the organization’s mission to create a second chance for at-risk youth, helping them make healthy choices through meaningful consequences, peer mentorship, and civic engagement. Finally, All Star Children’s Foundation was asked to join. This organization provides children in foster care with a secure environment where they feel valued, safe, and empowered.

“This is our sixth year collecting toys for local kids and it is through strong community partnerships and connections with our citizens that the event keeps getting bigger,” commented Sheriff Hoffman. “After last year’s success, we anticipate our largest toy collection to date which is why we are partnering with two new organizations this year. Both Teen Court and All Star Children’s Foundation serve children and families right here in our community, their organizations share in our values, and most importantly, they support kids who deserve a memorable holiday.”

The ages of the children and teens in the organizations range from newborn to 18. The sheriff’s office is asking only for donations of toys and gift cards.

Residents are asked not to donate clothing or stuffed animals and ensure all donations are new and unwrapped. The collection period begins Thursday, Dec. 1, and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 14. People can deliver gifts to the agency’s headquarters at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd. in Sarasota, every day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This year’s holiday toy drive also coincides with the agency’s annual open house on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first 500 attendees to deliver a new and unwrapped toy or gift card will receive a free sheriff’s office t-shirt, limited to one per person per gift.

The sheriff’s office thanks the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Public Safety Department for again generously donating a holiday tree that will serve as the collection site for the toy drive.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.