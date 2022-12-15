Ransom scams hitting the Suncoast

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ve heard of many different scam tactics—but the FBI and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating one of the scariest yet, ransom calls.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department, scammers have started to call parents asking for ransom money in exchange for their children.

Law enforcement believes the evil doers could be getting people’s personal information—such as names sand children’s names from places like social media.

Kalli Seger of Palmetto is a recent victim of this scam. She said she received a phone call from a hysterical child sounding like her daughter claiming someone had taken her.

Afterwards a man claiming to be her captor grabbed the phone and demanded she meet him at a nearby grocery store with $500,000.

In a state of panic, Seger rushed to her parents house for help. As she was held captive to her phone call, she wrote a note to her nearby father about the situation.

“As soon as I walked in the house I picked up a note pad and a pen and just started writing down ‘ransom’, ‘he’s on the phone’, ‘be quiet’, ‘find my daughter’.”

Seger’s father contacted authorities and a short time later, they found her daughter safe at school.

According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Randy Warren this isn’t the first case they’ve seen.

He said scammers portray a sense of chaos and urgency which tricks the mind into complying with their demands rather than asking questions. He explained many times the scammer has done a little research in places like social media to find details.

“In social media we’re so tempted to put information out there about our families, the neighborhoods that we live in, where we send our kids to school—all of that is ammunition. It’s great stuff for them to use if they want to scam you,” said Warren.

He suggested parents be prepared in case something like this happens to them. He explained writing down a list of questions ahead of time could help them keep their composure and lead to less trauma if it is indeed a scam.

Questions asking about the child’s eye color, clothing, shoes, etc.

Also, be sure to contact law enforcement as soon as possible.

