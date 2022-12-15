Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Storm damage includes preschool after EF-1 hits St. Pete

A photo from our news partners
A photo from our news partners(WTSP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touchdown in St. Pete earlier Thursday.

Severe weather arrived in the Suncoast and Tampa Baya areas around 2 p.m. with the strongest wind gusts reported in St. Pete. Multiple trees were reported down in the area between 58th Street and 49th Street west. Multiple fire units responded to find many large trees down. One tree collapsed into the All Children’s Academy preschool attached to St. Vincent’s Episcopal Church.

Thankfully, the section of the building where the tree fell was not occupied and the building is stable. The storm had winds of 100 mph and NWS says that the storm had a track of a quarter mile.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Dr. Brennan Asplen
Sarasota County School accepts superintendent’s resignation after volatile meeting

Latest News

Severe weather and tornado threat goes down
Severe weather threat lessening as storms push south
FEMA will hold a series of town meetings in Arcadia for people still needing assistance after...
FEMA to hold town meetings in Arcadia
Some storms could be strong
First Alert Weather Day as heavy storms blow through the Suncoast
Stormy Cold Front Will Disrupt Afternoon Commutes
Stormy cold front will disrupt afternoon commutes