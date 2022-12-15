Storm damage includes preschool after EF-1 hits St. Pete

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touchdown in St. Pete earlier Thursday.

Severe weather arrived in the Suncoast and Tampa Baya areas around 2 p.m. with the strongest wind gusts reported in St. Pete. Multiple trees were reported down in the area between 58th Street and 49th Street west. Multiple fire units responded to find many large trees down. One tree collapsed into the All Children’s Academy preschool attached to St. Vincent’s Episcopal Church.

Thankfully, the section of the building where the tree fell was not occupied and the building is stable. The storm had winds of 100 mph and NWS says that the storm had a track of a quarter mile.

