Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued sailors describe ordeal

Rescued sailors are seen on board a smaller boat after leaving the Silver Muna tanker ship on...
Rescued sailors are seen on board a smaller boat after leaving the Silver Muna tanker ship on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 in New York. Two men who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after a storm hit their sailboat off North Carolina thanked the crew of the tanker that rescued them and said they were lucky to have survived. (WABC via AP)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two sailors who drifted hundreds of miles in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after a storm hit their sailboat off North Carolina thanked the crew of the tanker that rescued them and said they were lucky to have survived.

Kevin Hyde and Joe DiTomasso, freshly ashore in New York City Tuesday night after their ordeal, described rolling in mountainous waves after the wind tore the mast from their boat, then running out of water as currents pulled them further and further into the frigid North Atlantic.

“Youse don’t know what 40-foot waves look like,” said DiTomasso, who is 76. “How high’s this building? How high’s the roof?”

The desperate sailors cut their broken mast free, allowing the boat with its weighted keel to ride the swells without being dragged over. “That boat rode so good. That boat could take it, but guess what? We couldn’t. We were beat,” said DiTomasso.

The nightmare began for the two sailors midway through a planned journey from New Jersey’s Cape May to the warmth of the Florida Keys.

After departing on Nov. 27, with a pet dog, they had made it safely as North Carolina. The storm came up after they sailed from the Oregon Inlet off the Outer Banks on Dec. 3.

Hyde, 65, said the pair were “sailing along, having a good time” and nearing Cape Hatteras when the bad weather came in and began blowing them off course — and then blew the mast off their boat, the Atrevida II.

The boat also lost power and fuel. “So by that time, we were just being pushed out to sea farther and farther,” Hyde said.

The men had little food and ran out of water.

“We didn’t have water for two days,” DiTomasso said. “And I bought these beans. And the best part about the beans, they had water in them. They were soaked in water. And we’re taking sips at a time.”

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified that the sailors were overdue on Sunday and began a search that spanned the waters from northern Florida to New Jersey.

But it was the crew of the Silver Muna, a tanker headed from the Netherlands to New York, that spotted the Atrevida II some 214 miles east of Delaware on Tuesday.

Hyde, 65, said he had been running a flashing light as they drifted, hoping they might be seen by other marine traffic. “By some bizarre chance” he said, a member of the tanker’s crew spotted something and sounded the alarm. The tanker’s captain launched a search.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Dr. Brennan Asplen
Sarasota County School accepts superintendent’s resignation after volatile meeting
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Bryce Carpenter
Former Venice High quarterback arrested for assault

Latest News

Venice closes South Jetty due to incoming weather
South Jetty closed due to incoming weather
Manatee officials issue warning about jury duty scam
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Colonel...
Deputy dressed as Grinch gives onions to speeding drivers
Some storms could be strong
First Alert Weather Day as a tornado watch is up for the Suncoast