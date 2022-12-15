Advertise With Us
Manatee officials issue warning about jury duty scam

(WHSV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Court clerk is warning residents about scammers trying to convince people they missed jury duty and demanding money.

According to Angelina Colonneso, clerk of the Circuit Court, victims get a call from someone identifying themselves as a law enforcement officer. They are told a warrant has been issued for them for missing jury duty. To release the warrant, they must pay a bond.

Colonneso says neither the county, nor any law enforcement agency, will ever call a citizen demanding a fine for missed jury duty.

If you suspect you received a call for an attempted scam, Colonneso says report it to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 941-747-3011.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office provides the following tips on how to protect yourself from a phone scam:

  • Know government employees will not call you unprompted. Before providing any information or payment, visit the government’s office to verify the contact information.
  • Don’t give out or confirm your personal or financial information to someone who calls you.
  • Never wire or send money using reloadable gift cards to someone you do not know.

And remember, if the caller is putting pressure on you to act now, this is a scam. Hang up the phone immediately and call the sheriff’s office to report the call.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

