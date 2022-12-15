Manatee Commissioner Kruse named Port Manatee chairman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse has been elected chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority.

Other commissioners, including James Satcher, Jason Bearden and Mike Rahn, have been elected to serve one-year seaport officer terms beginning in the new year. The board members serve staggered four-year terms, with annual election of officers.

The Manatee County Port Authority board consists of the seven members of the elected Manatee County Commission, but with distinctively separate officers and financial accountability. The authority sets policy and oversees major expenditures for SeaPort Manatee.

“I’m excited to apply my business experience to leading SeaPort Manatee in realizing its fullest potential as a key force in Manatee County’s economic prosperity,” said Kruse, a commercial real estate finance executive and affordable housing advocate, whose selection was confirmed today [Dec. 15] at a meeting of the Manatee County Port Authority. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the newly reconstituted port board in setting the course for unceasing success of our county’s vital seaport.”

