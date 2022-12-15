Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee Commissioner Kruse named Port Manatee chairman

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse has been elected chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority.

Other commissioners, including James Satcher, Jason Bearden and Mike Rahn, have been elected to serve one-year seaport officer terms beginning in the new year. The board members serve staggered four-year terms, with annual election of officers.

The Manatee County Port Authority board consists of the seven members of the elected Manatee County Commission, but with distinctively separate officers and financial accountability. The authority sets policy and oversees major expenditures for SeaPort Manatee.

“I’m excited to apply my business experience to leading SeaPort Manatee in realizing its fullest potential as a key force in Manatee County’s economic prosperity,” said Kruse, a commercial real estate finance executive and affordable housing advocate, whose selection was confirmed today [Dec. 15] at a meeting of the Manatee County Port Authority. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the newly reconstituted port board in setting the course for unceasing success of our county’s vital seaport.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Dr. Brennan Asplen
Sarasota County School accepts superintendent’s resignation after volatile meeting
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Thursday's Holiday Night Market is canceled.
UTC’s ‘Holiday Night Market’ event canceled due to weather
The community of 6,000 drew international attention last year after the abrupt collapse of the...
Three officials abruptly resign in Florida town where building collapsed
Toy drive information for 2022.
Sarasota County Sheriff to host annual toy drive
A line of severe storms are moving from from Ruskin to Parrish
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Manatee County