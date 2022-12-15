Florida announces new toll relief for frequent commuters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Frequent users of Florida’s toll roads will get a break next year, thanks to the Florida Legislature.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill establishing the Toll Relief Program, which will provide account credits to commuters.

Specifically, Drivers who use toll transponders, such as SunPass, and have 35 or more qualifying toll transactions per month will receive a 50 percent credit to their account. The Toll Relief Program begins on Jan. 1, 2023, and runs through Dec. 31, 2023. A map of included toll facilities in the program can be found here.

The program is expected to benefit approximately 1.2 million drivers and is projected to save the average commuter nearly $400 next year.

The SunPass Savings Program will sunset on Dec. 31, as the Toll Relief Program begins. Since its introduction, the SunPass Savings Program has saved an average of 371,000 commuters more than $13.3 million, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.