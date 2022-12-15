FEMA to hold town meetings in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be holding a series of town meetings in Arcadia, DeSoto County officials announced Thursday.

The meetings are scheduled:

Thursday, Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 209 W. Hickory St.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to noon at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, 10 a.m. to noon at St. Paul’s Catholic Church 1208 E. Oak St.

For more information call DeSoto County Emergency Management at 863-993-4831.

