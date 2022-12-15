Drug company salesman gets 4 years for offering kickbacks to Sarasota doctor

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa drug company salesman was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for his role in a health care fraud kickback conspiracy.

A jury convicted Daniel Tondre, 52, and Dr. Steven Chun, 59, in May of conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks and bribes, in return for Chun prescribing the fentanyl spray, Subsys.

Both were convicted of five separate substantive counts of paying and receiving kickbacks, and Tondre was also convicted of two counts of identification fraud. Chun was sentenced last week to three 1/2 years in prison.

The court also ordered Tondre to forfeit $483,000, the proceeds of his offenses, and to pay a $25,000 fine.

According to court documents, Chun operated a pain management medical practice in Sarasota where he prescribed a large volume of Subsys, an expensive form of liquid fentanyl designed to be applied under the tongue, allowing it to rapidly enter the bloodstream. Tondre was employed as a sales representative by Insys Therapeutics, Inc., the company that made Subsys.

Insys and Tondre held bogus speaker events, and paid Chun $2,400 to $3,000 per event in return for writing more and higher dosages of Subsys prescriptions.

The sham speaker programs were often only attended by Chun’s family and friends. Insys also bribed Chun by hiring his then-girlfriend to work as an Insys liaison.

Prosecutors say Chun was paid more than $278,000 over a period of less than three years. Tondre earned more than $737,000 in in salary and sales commissions over a period of two and half years. Medicare Part D paid more than $4.5 million for Subsys prescriptions written by Chun.

Insys and its executives were convicted for their roles earlier in Massachusetts.

