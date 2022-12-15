Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Deputy dressed as Grinch gives onions to speeding drivers

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Colonel...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Colonel Lou Caputo, right, costumed as the Grinch, leans on the shoulder of Deputy Andrew Leird, left, as he uses a laser speed detector to check speeds of motorists traveling through a school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Marathon, Fla. For drivers slightly speeding through the area, Caputo offers them the choice between an onion or a traffic citation. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch.

Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago, was back on the streets Tuesday.

Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and an onion presented by the Grinch. Those speeding beyond that likely receive a costly ticket.

“It’s about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating even though it’s the holiday season,” Caputo said. “We want people to slow down.”

Caputo said he portrays the fictional character created by children’s author Dr. Seuss to give motorists a “gift” but also to call attention in a nice way to the need to obey speed limits in school zones.

“It catches them off guard,” Caputo said.

“But when I give them a clear choice of a citation or the onion, they will take the onion. And I’ve had them eat the onion right in front of me.”

Keys schools remain in session through Dec. 16.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Dr. Brennan Asplen
Sarasota County School accepts superintendent’s resignation after volatile meeting
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Bryce Carpenter
Former Venice High quarterback arrested for assault

Latest News

Some storms could be strong
Today is a First Alert Weather Day with strong storms possible
Debate heating up over proposed housing development in Eastern Manatee County.
Supporters of Bradenton Motorsports Park concerned over proposed housing development
Police are getting more reports of scam calls, and want you to know the red flags
Ransom scams hitting the Suncoast
Ransom Scams
Rise in ransom scams