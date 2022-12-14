Advertise With Us
Tampa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at car with child inside

WWSB Generic Stock 14
WWSB Generic Stock 14(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being in possession of a firearm after he shot into a vehicle with a child inside.

Deron Lamar Foster, 35, was ordered to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used during the incident. Foster admitted to shooting into a car carrying his former significant other and their six-year-old outside of a Tampa apartment complex.

Foster and his ex had been arguing and were no longer living in the same residence at the time of the shooting. Officials say she had taken a rideshare service to the location and had come to collect her belongings. Shortly after, the driver of the rideshare vehicle heard five to six gunshots and realized someone was firing a gun at his car. The rideshare driver fled with the child in the backseat and flagged down an officer at a nearby pawn shop. Officers observed two bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle—one on the driver’s side door and one on the rear passenger door. The child had been sitting in the rear middle seat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Thankfully no one was injured.

Foster fled from the area after the shooting but was arrested several days later by officers from the Tampa Police Department. At the time of his arrest, Foster was in possession of a loaded firearm. Analysis revealed it was the same firearm that had been used during the shooting at the apartment complex.

Foster had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

