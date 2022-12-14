Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40, reports say

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on Monday, May 16, 2022, in New York. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death Wednesday.(Christopher Smith | Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died at the age of 40, according to several media outlets.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death to People in a statement Wednesday morning.

Boss was most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

He initially rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robinson Project” before becoming a runner up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 and returning as an All-Star and judge.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” his wife wrote in a statement issued to People.

Boss leaves behind his wife and three children. He was a graduate of Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” his wife concluded in her statement to People.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death on Tamiami Trial.
Sarasota police investigating woman’s death
Bradenton Police Department spokeswoman Meredith Frameli briefs the media on this morning's...
Police: 1-year-old child slept during standoff in Bradenton, 1 arrested
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International...
Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses
Bryce Carpenter
Former Venice High quarterback arrested for assault

Latest News

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
This long exposure photo shows traffic driving on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia,...
US study: Over half of car crash victims had drugs in system
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gov. DeSantis said...
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead