SRQ sees busiest November in its history

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is reporting that last month was the busiest November in the airport’s history.

Last month, 359,488 passengers traveled through the airport, a 12% increase compared to November 2021.

So far this year, 3,469,831 passengers have passed through the terminal; a 23% increase compared to the same time frame in 2021.

The 12-month activity -- from November 2021 through November 2022 -- totals 3,817,099 passengers. That’s a 30% increase compared to 2,935,389 passengers for the 12 months through November 2021.

“Future airline flight schedules indicate record breaking months between now and next summer and we expect to end the calendar year with over 3.8 million passengers served,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport. “With Southwest Airlines recently adding Buffalo, New York, and Providence, Rhode Island for March and April, our 11 airlines will now provide nonstop flights to 56 destinations from SRQ.”

Upcoming New Service

Feb. 17, 2023 Raleigh-Durham (RDU) - Avelo Airlines

March 11, 2023 Buffalo (BUF) - Southwest

March 11, 2023 Minneapolis (MSP) - Southwest

March 11, 2023 Providence (PVD) - Southwest

Upcoming Return Service

Dec. 15, 2022 Philadelphia (PHL) - American Mar 11, 2023 Cincinnati (CVG) - Southwest

Dec. 15, 2022 Houston (IAH) - United Mar 11, 2023 Milwaukee (MKE) – Southwest

Dec. 17, 2022 Detroit (DTW) - Delta Mar 11, 2023 Washington, DC (DCA) - Southwest

Dec. 17, 2022 Denver (DEN) - United

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.