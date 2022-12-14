Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

SRQ sees busiest November in its history

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is reporting that last month was the busiest November...
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is reporting that last month was the busiest November in the airport's history.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is reporting that last month was the busiest November in the airport’s history.

Last month, 359,488 passengers traveled through the airport, a 12% increase compared to November 2021.

So far this year, 3,469,831 passengers have passed through the terminal; a 23% increase compared to the same time frame in 2021.

The 12-month activity -- from November 2021 through November 2022 -- totals 3,817,099 passengers. That’s a 30% increase compared to 2,935,389 passengers for the 12 months through November 2021.

“Future airline flight schedules indicate record breaking months between now and next summer and we expect to end the calendar year with over 3.8 million passengers served,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport. “With Southwest Airlines recently adding Buffalo, New York, and Providence, Rhode Island for March and April, our 11 airlines will now provide nonstop flights to 56 destinations from SRQ.”

Upcoming New Service

  • Feb. 17, 2023 Raleigh-Durham (RDU) - Avelo Airlines
  • March 11, 2023 Buffalo (BUF) - Southwest
  • March 11, 2023 Minneapolis (MSP) - Southwest
  • March 11, 2023 Providence (PVD) - Southwest

Upcoming Return Service

  • Dec. 15, 2022 Philadelphia (PHL) - American Mar 11, 2023 Cincinnati (CVG) - Southwest
  • Dec. 15, 2022 Houston (IAH) - United Mar 11, 2023 Milwaukee (MKE) – Southwest
  • Dec. 17, 2022 Detroit (DTW) - Delta Mar 11, 2023 Washington, DC (DCA) - Southwest
  • Dec. 17, 2022 Denver (DEN) - United

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death on Tamiami Trial.
Sarasota police investigating woman’s death
Bradenton Police Department spokeswoman Meredith Frameli briefs the media on this morning's...
Police: 1-year-old child slept during standoff in Bradenton, 1 arrested
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International...
Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses
Bryce Carpenter
Former Venice High quarterback arrested for assault

Latest News

Unconditional Surrender in Sarasota
Discovering Unconditional Surrender on the Suncoast
Storms possible on Thursday
Approaching strong cold front will have wide impacts
shop cop
Bradenton Police hold 14th Annual Honoring the Badge event - 11pm Report
asplen
Dr. Brennan Asplen no longer Sarasota County Superintendent - 11pm Report