Sarasota County School accepts superintendent registration after volatile meeting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve Dr. Brennan Asplen’s agreed upon resignation as superintendent following tumultuous public comment.

School board member Tom Edwards was the only member to oppose school board member Karen Rose’s motion to agree on the resignation. Just moments before, Edwards had put forth the motion to keep Asplen with no other member putting forth a second. The school board appointed Chris Renouff as acting super intendant until the Jan. 17th meeting when the board will discuss an Interim superintendent.

“My heart is breaking ,because it’s painful that we put him in this situation needlessly, when we could have done what we said, which was give the guy a chance,” said Edwards.

Dr. Asplen told board members he felt he was not given that fair chance to serve.

“Seven minutes after the board was sworn in, you were voting to terminate me,” he said.

According to board chair Bridget Ziegler, the push to terminate Dr. Asplen came from a breakdown in communication following the election.

“The part that’s so disheartening is that when that changed, it was literally after the board was elected and it seemed the relationship with the super intendant, for me, I cannot speak for what my other colleague’s dealt with or not, that I was challenged,” said Ziegler. “It felt like there was a disconnect in our communication.”

Dr. Asplen told Zieglar he wasn’t aware there was a problem. Additionally bringing up the political agendas on the school board and across the state through social media examples.

“Its a picture of me and a picture of another superintendent and a picture of Governor DeSantis and State Representative Fine said the whacking of our super intendant is making national news and we are just getting started,” said Dr. Asplen. “So that’s pretty political.”

Before leaving the building Dr. Asplen said it was an honor to serve as superintedent.

