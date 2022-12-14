Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told ABC7 they were not surprised at the news. “This house has been a problem in this neighborhood for as long as I’ve lived here, which is about a year and a half,” they said.

