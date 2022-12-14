Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Florida manatees facing starvation being fed through program

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Along Florida’s East Coast, threatened manatees are fed and offered supplies through an unprecedented program that tackles the recurring, pollution-related starvation crisis, wildlife officials said Wednesday.

With winter approaching and water temperatures dropping, a program that feeds lettuce to the marine mammals at a warm-water power plant near Cape Canaveral enters its second year.

“Now is the time for things to start ramping back up,” said Jon Wallace of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during an online news conference. “If we have a significant event this year, which we are hoping we won’t have, we’ll be ready for that.”

The second year of the feeding program comes after a record 1,101 manatee deaths in 2021, mostly due to starvation as pollution from farm, urban and other sources decimates the seagrass on which the animals depend. So far this year, 765 manatee deaths have been confirmed through Dec. 9.

There are between 7,000 and 8,000 manatees in Florida, according to state estimates. Manatees can live up to 65 years, but they reproduce slowly.

Last year, about 202,000 pounds (91,600 kilograms) of lettuce was fed to manatees at the Cape Canaveral site.

The initial shipments of romaine and butterleaf lettuce — most donated by growers or funded by contributions —will be at the feeding site Thursday, said Ron Mezich of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Although the effort has mobilized resources along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, Mezich said the only feeding will take place at this key site where thousands of manatees congregate during cold months. Once water reaches about 68 degrees Fahrenheit, manatees begin seeking warmer places near springs, power plants and other locations.

“This is the largest warm-water site in this area. Almost all animals know it and will visit it at some time,” he said. “We are prepared to continue these efforts at least for the short term.”

Manatees, which are related to elephants, have long struggled to coexist with humans. Dozens are injured and sometimes killed by boat strikes; almost any adult manatee bears some scars from boats.

But starvation is the gravest threat they have faced in recent times. Several state-funded projects are ongoing to restore the vital seagrass, but environmental groups say that human-caused pollution that must be curbed for a more permanent solution.

A petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last month contends it was an error to take manatees off the endangered list in 2017, leaving them listed only as threatened. The big, slow-moving creatures had been listed as endangered since 1973.

Amid those long-term efforts, wildlife officials say one key to the Florida feeding program is to prevent manatees from associating people with food. Extra precautions are taken to ensure that lettuce simply appears at the site, Mezich said.

“It looks like a gift from heaven rather than a hand from a person. We don’t want to change behavior,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death on Tamiami Trial.
Sarasota police investigating woman’s death
Bradenton Police Department spokeswoman Meredith Frameli briefs the media on this morning's...
Police: 1-year-old child slept during standoff in Bradenton, 1 arrested
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
Bryce Carpenter
Former Venice High quarterback arrested for assault
A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International...
Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 14
Tampa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at car with child inside
State Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, gestures as he answers a question...
Property insurance change legislation heads to DeSantis
A man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Sarasota.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
Crime mapping now available in Punta Gorda
City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping