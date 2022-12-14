Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Florida deputies searching for ‘violent sex predator’ after brutal rape

Bruce Wayne Whitehead
Bruce Wayne Whitehead(Orange County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has issued a plea to help locate a man they said raped and mutilated a woman over the weekend.

Bruce Wayne Whitehead, 54, offered the woman a ride on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County on Saturday. She got willingly into the car and the pair stopped at a gas station. After the stop, officials say Whitehead held a knife to the woman’s throat and forced her to come with him to a second location where he proceeded to rape her and cut her.

The woman managed to called deputies and they found her barely clothed and injured. She told deputies that she thought Whitehead was going to kill her.

Whitehead has been on the sex offender registry since 1986 after a conviction in a violent kidnapping, sexual battery and first-degree attempted murder.

If you see Whitehead, call law enforcement immediately.

