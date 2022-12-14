FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: THURSDAY

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first big cold front of Winter is expected to move through on Thursday bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms some of which could turn severe with wind gusts up to 60 mph. There is even a very small chance for an isolated water spout or a brief tornado. So with all of this in mind we are calling Thursday an “ABC7 First Alert Weather Day” as a result of this cold front.

Severe storm threat increases for Thursday (WWSB)

Expect to see changing weather conditions beginning Thursday morning with increasing cloudiness along with a slight chance for some showers during the early morning hours. Now there may be a pre-frontal trough that develops out ahead of the actual cold front so we could see some storms during the late morning hours on Thursday out ahead of the front. The rain chances go up for Thursday early afternoon to 70% and at the time of this writing this appears to be the time that we may see some strong to severe storms. The exact timing of the strongest storms is not set in stone at this point. We do know that the Storm Prediction Center has put us in a slight risk for a few isolated severe storms which could spawn a brief isolated tornado or two.

The actual cold front will not really move through until late Thursday afternoon or evening so even then there is a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm through early Friday morning.

Slight risk of an isolated tornado as storm move in on Thursday (WWSB)

We will then see the rain taper off early Friday morning and winds switch around to the NNW and pick up. There will more than likely be a small craft advisory put up for our waters as early as Thursday afternoon and continue through the day on Friday. Highs on Friday are only expected to reach 70 degrees. It will be breezy as well with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph making it feel cooler.

The weekend will be much cooler than we have seen lately. Highs will only reach into the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we should see mostly sunny skies in the morning with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon as a little disturbance begins to move in from the Gulf.

Rain chances really increase for late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. We will see a good chance for some overnight showers on Saturday night extending through Sunday morning.

We will stay in an active weather pattern as another front will move through on Tuesday as our rain chances go up again to 40-50%. That too could be an “ABC7 First Alert Weather Day”. Still too far out to call it one at this time.

Get this the really... really.. long range forecast for Christmas day here is showing highs only in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s along with windy conditions. Now a lot can happen between now and then, but the trend is for a chilly Christmas at this time.

