City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda announced that they are teaming up with Crime mapping to to provide detailed information to residents.

Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies throughout the country provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their respective neighborhoods.

Using data obtained from the Punta Gorda Police Department, crimes are mapped and coded by the type of crime. Residents can sign up to be alerted when a crime occurs in their neighborhood. To subscribe click here.

