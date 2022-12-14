Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Bradenton Police hold 14th Annual Honoring the Badge event

ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The holiday season can be a tough financial time for many people. The Bradenton Police Department is helped relieve some of that stress for approximately 125 children and their families.

It was Bradenton Police Department’s 14th Annual Honoring the Badge event. B.P.D.’s Public Information Officer Meredith Frameli explained why this event is so special.

“We invite local families who we think maybe could use a little extra help over the holidays to bring their kids in. We pair those kids up with one of our officers and they get to go on a shopping spree and buy whatever they want,” said Frameli.

Other businesses and organizations who helped contribute were Cox Chevrolet, Kingdom Life Christian Church and Walmart.

Since the program’s inception in 2008 the event has helped more than 2,000 children.

Cheyenne Hawkins and her kids were one of the families selected to participate. Hawkins says things haven’t been easy for her, so having this opportunity meant a lot.

“I think it’s really neat that the cops in Bradenton actually do things like that for the community,” said Hawkins. “It’s really exciting to be honest. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be able to do it because it’s been a really rough year with COVID and everything still going around and not being able to work a lot due to it. So, it’s a really blessed moment for us.”

The families were preselected by the Bradenton P.D. based on their needs.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Conditions Change with Cold Front Thursday
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
This is the fourth annual holiday video by the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Michigan man dies in Punta Gorda while delivering free bikes
Michael McMahan, from a photo on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Sarasota deputy fired for sexually harassing suspect

Latest News

Honoring the Badge 6pm Live
Honoring the Badge 6pm Live
A strong line of storm will move in after sunrise on Thursday and stick around through the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: THURSDAY
1 arrested after standoff
1 arrested after standoff
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul