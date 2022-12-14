Approaching strong cold front will have wide impacts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. A strong cold front will continue to approach Florida today and winds will shift to the south and become breezy.

Gusts could exceed 20 mph, but the weather will remain quiet. Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 and slightly more humid than yesterday. There may be some minor fog, in mostly inland locations, this morning but it should not be a large issue for the morning commute. All in all, it will be a nice day. The action will start on Thursday.

As the cold front gets closer to our coast, the winds will continue to pick up. Boaters should note that advisories may be needed as showers and thunderstorms approach from the west.

As we move into the afternoon on Thursday, the skies will darken, and rain chances will climb to 80%. We expect mostly showers but thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Currently there is a chance for a few of the storm to become strong to severe, with gusty winds.

As the front moves south overnight Thursday into Friday, winds will turn north and skies will clear. This will draw in cooler air and it will become much cooler. Friday will struggle to hit 70 and may only reach the mid-60s on Sunday. Lows will drop into the 50s.

Skies will clear on Friday, but a few showers could return on Saturday into Sunday.

