5-year-old without parents after murder-suicide in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Pasco County say that a man shot and killed his wife and wounded his 5-year-old daughter in front of the family babysitter.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Land O’Lakes community off Marchmont Boulevard. During a press conference, the sheriff stated that the man was violating a restraining order by being at the residence.

Sheriff Chris Nocco described the shooting as an ambush. The babysitter told investigators that the child’s mother had just returned home when he ran up to the mother shooting her and firing at the child.

The babysitter called 911. When they arrived on scene, deputies took the woman to safety, but she had died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The girl had gone into the house following the shooting, along with her father. The child went to her room and the father went to another room in the house, where he shot himself. When deputies arrived at the house, the child came out of the house after hearing the deputies outside. They took the child to the hospital.

In an emotional press conference, Sheriff Nocco urged anyone feeling like they may hurt themselves or others to reach out for help. He noted that officials had responded to 8 different suicide calls that same day.

Call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 on your phone.

