Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say

The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials said the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death on Tamiami Trial.
Sarasota police investigating woman’s death
Bradenton Police Department spokeswoman Meredith Frameli briefs the media on this morning's...
Police: 1-year-old child slept during standoff in Bradenton, 1 arrested
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International...
Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses
Bryce Carpenter
Former Venice High quarterback arrested for assault

Latest News

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm, wife announces
GRAPHIC WARNING: A former soldier tells some of the crimes he says he witnessed.
GRAPHIC: Russian soldier who defected talks about Ukraine war
FILE - This photo shows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Senate leaders said...
Lawmakers announce ‘framework’ on bill to keep government open
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is reporting that last month was the busiest November...
SRQ sees busiest November in its history