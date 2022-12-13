Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift

US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will do work through Thursday night that will cause lane shifts at the US 41 Roundabout at US 41. The work will begin at 7 p.m.

Nighttime paving will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night. The work will occur on US 41 between Main Street and Fruitville Road where roadwork has been occurring. Motorists traveling through the project during the night operation should expect to encounter lane closures.

Traffic during the day will be restored to normal operation. Vibration due to compaction is expected as is noise from equipment, material deliveries and trucking.

The new traffic pattern will put the Gulfstream Avenue and US 41 intersection into the roundabout configuration; the crossover patterns at Main Street and Sunset Drive will be removed.

The switch will occur at night and consist of pavement marking removal, temporary barrier wall removal, temporary traffic separator removal, signage installation and adjustment, and signalization work.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Conditions Change with Cold Front Thursday
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Michigan man dies in Punta Gorda while delivering free bikes
This is the fourth annual holiday video by the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
Michael McMahan, from a photo on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Sarasota deputy fired for sexually harassing suspect

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Death investigation underway in Tampa after body found
Future of Sarasota County Schools Superintendent to be discussed Tuesday
Bradenton Police Department spokeswoman Meredith Frameli briefs the media on this morning's...
Bradenton SWAT team deployed to 20th Street East; subject in custody
Man barricades himself, 1-year-old in Bradenton home
Man barricades himself, 1-year-old in Bradenton home