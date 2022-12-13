US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will do work through Thursday night that will cause lane shifts at the US 41 Roundabout at US 41. The work will begin at 7 p.m.

Nighttime paving will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night. The work will occur on US 41 between Main Street and Fruitville Road where roadwork has been occurring. Motorists traveling through the project during the night operation should expect to encounter lane closures.

Traffic during the day will be restored to normal operation. Vibration due to compaction is expected as is noise from equipment, material deliveries and trucking.

The new traffic pattern will put the Gulfstream Avenue and US 41 intersection into the roundabout configuration; the crossover patterns at Main Street and Sunset Drive will be removed.

The switch will occur at night and consist of pavement marking removal, temporary barrier wall removal, temporary traffic separator removal, signage installation and adjustment, and signalization work.

