Some fog then sunshine on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been all about the fog lately and will continue to be an issue to start the day on Tuesday but maybe not as extensive as it was on Monday morning. We will see the fog burn off by 9 a.m. and then more sunshine expected again during the late morning through the afternoon. Highs will be into the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph subsiding somewhat during the afternoon.

Wednesday temperatures will be a little warmer as winds turn more toward the south and then eventually to the SW on Thursday. Highs on Weds. will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s and skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather day with showers and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be a warm start with lows in the mid to upper 60s and winds will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph. The rain chances will be increasing throughout the day as the front begins to move in. The rain chance is high for the afternoon and evening on Thursday at 80%. This will be the first measurable precipitation since Nov. 27th. The afternoon commute home on Thursday will cause some slick driving conditions. The severe weather threat is fairly low at this time, but one or two thunderstorms are possible with the cold front.

Cool down begins Friday (WWSB)

On Friday the front will move through and the skies will begin to clear. It will be breezy and cool on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the NW and then quickly switch to the NNE at 10-20 mph.

It will be cool on Saturday with lows in the low to mid 50s to start the day and then only warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon hours. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with winds out of the north at 10 mph.

Sunday another little disturbance will pass by bringing an increase in cloudiness and a small chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm. Highs on Sunday around 70 degrees. The rain chance on Sunday stands at 30%.

