Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Tuesday afternoon, airport officials said.

Rick Piccolo, the president and CEO of the airport, said the plane was using the smaller of the airport’s two runways when the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

The plane was also clear of the main runway so no scheduled airline flights were affected, Piccolo said.

The runway was expected to be cleared within an hour of the incident.

