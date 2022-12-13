Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses

A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International...
A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Tuesday afternoon, airport officials said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Tuesday afternoon, airport officials said.

Rick Piccolo, the president and CEO of the airport, said the plane was using the smaller of the airport’s two runways when the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

The plane was also clear of the main runway so no scheduled airline flights were affected, Piccolo said.

The runway was expected to be cleared within an hour of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Conditions Change with Cold Front Thursday
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Michigan man dies in Punta Gorda while delivering free bikes
This is the fourth annual holiday video by the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
Michael McMahan, from a photo on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Sarasota deputy fired for sexually harassing suspect

Latest News

COVID booster
DeSantis to create committee to research results of COVID-19 vaccine
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Death investigation underway in Tampa after body found
US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift
Future of Sarasota County Schools Superintendent to be discussed Tuesday